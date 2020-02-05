Undercover investigation triggers claims of bias against 5 apartment owners

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–An undercover investigation, conducted by a Buffalo housing rights group, has led to lawsuits against five Western New York apartment owners, accusing them of discrimination.

Those lawsuits–the first to be filed citing Erie County’s Fair Housing Law of 2018–accuse the five apartment owners of bias based on an applicant’s source of income, and family status.

Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME) focused on the owners’ refusal to accept a clause in Section 8 payment vouchers known as public assistance security agreements.

In a Tuesday news conference at the group’s offices on Main Street in Buffalo, HOME Executive Director DeAnna Eason, offered an example of the discrimination cited in the lawsuits.

“We have found that landlords will post advertisements for apartments that read, ‘no Section 8,’ but what they are really saying is no single mothers, no immigrants, no families of color.”

HOME officials said public assistance security agreements are included in the tenants’ Section 8 rental vouchers, instead of the tenants paying security deposits in cash.

Associate Director Daniel Corbitt claimed denying the public assistance deposits makes it much harder for a tenant on government assistance to find decent housing.

“Discriminatory practices of these defendants have caused great harm in our community, and we are not going to stop until they get into compliance with the Erie County Fair Housing Law.”

Three of the housing developments named in the lawsuits are in Buffalo, the two others are based in Cheektowaga. They are:

Garden Village Apartments, owned by Glendale Development, Cheektowaga

Buffalo Housing Associates, managed by Wingate Management Co., Inc., Buffalo

Peace Bridge Apartments, Buffalo

Apartments owned by Peninsula Wholesale Holdings and managed by DASA Properties LLC Buffalo

Windwood Place Apartments, Cheektowaga.

Only one of the defendant companies issued a statement to News 4, a spokesman for Glendale Development LLC said nearly 100 apartments at Garden Village have tenants aided by six different rental assistance agencies.

“Glendale stands by its long record of welcoming tenants utilizing rental assistance. It believes the lawsuit filed is without merit.”

The lawsuits are pending in State Supreme Court. Legal representative for HOME is the Western New York Law Center.