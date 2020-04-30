1  of  2
Coronavirus
NY assembling “army” to trace coronavirus Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
Niagara County leaders provide an update on local coronavirus cases News 4 at 11
Closings
There are currently 280 active closings. Click for more details.

W. Virginia gov’s coal companies to appeal lawsuit rulings

Business
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. An appeal is planned in rulings against coal companies owned by Justice in a lawsuit that accused them of defaulting on a mining contract. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An appeal is planned in rulings against coal companies owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in a lawsuit that accused them of defaulting on a mining contract, an attorney said.

The appeal on behalf of James C. Justice Cos. Inc. and subsidiary Kentucky Fuel Corp. will be filed with a federal appeals court in Cincinnati, attorney Richard Getty of Lexington, said Wednesday.

In September, a federal judge in Kentucky ordered the companies to pay $35 million to New London Tobacco Market and Five Mile Energy. The 2012 lawsuit accused the Justice companies of failing to pay mining royalty payments and retainer fees.

Last week, Justice’s companies also were ordered to pay more than $1 million in legal fees and expenses along with $10,000 in sanctions.

The judge also denied a motion to reconsider the case and conduct oral arguments.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss