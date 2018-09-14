1  of  2
Breaking News
More than 20,000 cases of coronavirus confirmed in NYS; 87 positive cases in Erie County Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 347 active closings. Click for more details.

Businesses across US warned by FDA to stop selling e-cigarettes to minors

News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

More than a thousand businesses across the U.S. are receiving letters from the Food and Drug Administration, warning them to stop selling e-cigarettes to minors.

It’s part of the largest enforcement effort in agency history to crack down on what the FDA calls an epidemic.

The warning provided data showing a sharp rise in underage use of the devices, including Juul, Vuse and others.

It marks a shift in the agency’s tone on e-cigarettes.

“We’ve seen this blossom into a $15 billion industry in the United States,” Thoracic surgeon Dr. Vita McCabe says. “We also know that a third of our middle schoolers have tried it.”

E-cigarettes are generally considered a less dangerous alternative to regular cigarettes, but health officials have warned that the nicotine in them is harmful to developing brains.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss