Businesses team up to raise money for restaurant workers in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE N.Y. (WIVB) – Businesses in Williamsville are teaming up to raise money for restaurant workers hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

“That’s just kind of Buffalo right? You try to help your neighbor out,” said Chris Schunk who owns Lake Effect Furniture and Mattress.

Schunk’s business is located in Cheektowaga but he’s from the Williamsville area. He says restaurant workers there are struggling not only because of the regulations on businesses but their biggest draw, the Music on Main event, wasn’t allowed last year and it’s unclear if it will be this year.

“We think there’s a need out there, between 80 and 120 people, that could really use some help paying the rent, buying food and things like that,” he said.

Shunck helped create this GoFundMe page, along with the Williamsville Business Association. They’re raising money for servers, dishwashers and cooks who missed out on tips and employment.

I’ve got one woman who’s got some health issues she works two jobs she’s got five kids she’s a single mom. She’ll work as much as I can give her work but I just don’t have as much work as she was used to getting,” said Ellie Grenauer co-owns the Glen Park Tavern.

“At one point we had 8 employees down from 40 so those employees that were laid off were not making the money they were used to and possibly behind on bills or what have you,” said Maria MacPeek who’s the general manager of the Irishman Pub & Eatery. “This money will help them greatly.”

The money raised will be collected by the Jolly Boys of Williamsville, a nonprofit dedicated to serving the youth of Amherst. Workers who’ve helped during the Music on Main event can apply for assistance through the organization’s website.