Butter lamb cakes return to Lake Effect Ice Cream

(WIVB) – Easter is almost upon us in Buffalo and that means it’s time to break out the butter lamb!

Lake Effect Ice Cream announced Sunday that their ice cream butter lamb cakes are now available to pre-order.

The company says last year, the cakes sold out and advise getting your order in as soon as possible because they are going to go fast!

The creamy confection is made with one quart of special buttery ice cream and decorated with Easter grass frosting and spring flowers.

The cakes will be available for pick up at both the Buffalo and Lockport locations Saturday, April 4.