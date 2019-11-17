Buttigieg rises in Iowa and New Hampshire, Biden back atop delegate hunt

(CBS) – The Democratic nomination race remains unsettled because many voters are conflicted between what they want and whether they think can win. Some candidates who generate excitement are also seen as risky. Progressive policies are popular but might be too liberal to win swing voters. And while voters say they are satisfied with their current selection of candidates, very few have actually settled on one.

So, across the early primary and caucus states through Super Tuesday, voters’ top pick continues to swing back and forth between Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, with neither able to break away.

Warren, whose support has dipped since last month, is seen by most as exciting; however, many also describe her as risky and worry her policy stances are too liberal to defeat President Trump, a sign that some of the recent critiques leveled at her may have slowed her momentum. Among Warren’s backers last month who now pick a different candidate, the bulk of them went to Biden and Pete Buttigieg.

Biden, who has regained the edge in both the poll and our delegate model, is described by most as safe but not exciting.

Bernie Sanders is holding strong in third place. Buttigieg has climbed into the top tier in Iowa and made big gains in New Hampshire.

Iowa now shows a clear top tier defined by Sanders, Biden and now Buttigieg — whose support in the state has tripled since September and risen seven points since just last month — and Warren, who was atop the list with Biden last month and has since dropped a bit.

In addition to his gains in Iowa and New Hampshire, Buttigieg has picked up support in the aggregate 18-state poll. CBS News recontacts voters for this study, and most of Buttigieg’s current supporters reported a different first-choice candidate last month, primarily Warren.

In recent weeks, Democratic voters have not grown more confident that their party’s eventual nominee will beat Mr. Trump. While most express some confidence, just 26% are very confident, a percentage that has barely budged since the summer.

There is concern among some Democrats that Sanders’ and Warren’s policy stances are too liberal to enable either of them to beat Mr. Trump, although it’s voters currently not supporting these candidates who are more likely to hold that view.

Overall, fewer think Buttigieg’s and Biden’s policy positions are too liberal to win. Most say their policy stances are about right for defeating Trump.

Along with policy stances, Democratic voters see different traits in different candidates. The poll presented a number of characteristics and asked whether they described each of the leading Democratic candidates. Far more Democratic voters describe Biden as “safe” than they do any of the other candidates asked about. At the same time, a third call him “boring.”