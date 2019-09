You can mark the day by buying a pack of your favorite gum, share a piece, and post to the social media #ChewingGumDay.

Chewing gum goes back more than 5,000 years. It’s been used over the years for enjoyment, to deal with hunger and as a breath freshener.

The first commercial chewing gum came out in 1848.

It went by the name The State of Maine Pure Spruce Gum.

After today, if you can’t wait a year for a gum-related day, there’s Bubble Gum Day on the first Friday of February.