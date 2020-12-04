Buy Black Buffalo Week is underway in the Queen City

(WIVB) – Buy Black Buffalo Week is officially underway in the Queen City!

The initiative encourages purchasing from Black-owned local businesses this holiday season. The campaign runs through Dec. 11.

The event is sponsored by AT&T, and a shopping directory with 80 local Black-owned businesses is available here.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced the kickoff of the event on Friday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on Black business owners, a statement from the mayor’s office said.