Buy Black Buffalo Week will bolster local Black-owned businesses this holiday shopping season

(WIVB) – A new initiative in the Queen City will drive shoppers to local Black-owned businesses this holiday season.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced the “Buy Black Buffalo Week” event on Friday at a press conference in front of Ms. Eye Candy Boutique on Allen Street.

The event will run from Dec. 4. to Dec. 11, and will encourage Western New Yorkers to explore Black-owned businesses as they shop local this season.

Participating businesses will be able to access the “Holiday Season Seminar,” a virtual technical assistance session to help entrepreneurs to prepare for an online shopping increase. The seminar will be held 6 p.m. Nov. 24.

The businesses will also be featured online and through traditional marketing, and will receive a marketing package.

Local entrepreneurs are encouraged to register their business right away for Buy Black Buffalo Week by clicking here.

Ms. Eye Candy Boutique and Get Fokus’d Productions are hosting a student art contest to jumpstart the initative.

Students in grades eight through 12 will have 72 hours to submit a virtual art design that displays what the theme, “Stronger Together”, means for them.

The winner will win a $100 and have their image featured on a postcard.

Submission details can be found at buyblackbuffalo.com.