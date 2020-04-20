Byron Brown, city organizations launch eight-week digital challenge for teens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Mayor Byron Brown, the Police Athletic League, and Say Yes Buffalo are challenging local teens to take part in weekly challenges to spread the word about social distancing.

#BuffaloPAUSE – Powered by AT&T is an eight-week challenge. Each week, the mayor will post a new challenge on his Instagram account, starting Monday at 9 p.m.

Teen participants will be asked to make a related Instagram post, showing how they are passing the time in a creative, productive, or fun way. Participants will have until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday to put up their post with the hashtag #BuffaloPAUSE. Each week, up to 50 participants will receive a $20 Amazon gift card.

To enter, participants have to be 13 to 18 years old, live in the City of Buffalo, and have a public profile on Instagram.

All entries must take place at home or outdoors following proper social distancing guidelines.

Only one submission per person or social media account can win each week. Winners will be sent a direct message.

Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.