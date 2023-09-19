BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A spokesperson for Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown confirmed he has had conversations with his family about his future — including the possibility of taking up the vacant president position at Buffalo State University — but insisted his role as mayor remains his top priority.

Brown’s name has been circulated as a potential replacement for retired president Katherine Conway-Turner for months, though Brown has consistently downplayed those rumors. In a live interview with News 4’s Jacquie Walker this June, he said he had not been approached about the job.

Brown’s spokesperson confirmed he has discussed his future with his family but did not confirm whether Brown had spoken with his alma mater about the position.

“I certainly have a great fondness for my alma mater — but as I’ve said, my top priority at this time is making sure our city continues to grow and move forward,” Brown said in a statement.

Brown’s fifth term as mayor, to which he was elected in 2021 via a write-in campaign after losing a Democratic primary to India Walton, expires at the end of 2025.

Brown, 64, graduated from Buffalo State in 1983 with degrees in political science and journalism. He has been Mayor of Buffalo since 2006.

Buffalo State’s current president, Katherine Conway-Turner, announced her retirement in September 2022 and left the post after the 2023 academic year, after holding the position since 2014.