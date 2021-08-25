“Cabrini” film shoot transformed Buffalo City Hall council chambers into Roman Senate council chambers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –The Cabrini crew turned the common council chambers at Buffalo City Hall into the Roman Senate Chambers.

The group was filming of a movie about the life and accomplishments of Francesca Cabrini. Cabrini was an Italian American Roman Catholic nun and activist.

“This is an interesting scene, because this is one of the few scenes that really doesn’t take place in New York, it takes place in Rome. Francesca Cabrini goes to the senate to have them authorize funds to give to the poor in New York,” said Jonathan Sanger producer of Cabrini. He’s also the producer for the popular film “Marshall”

Sanger says the design of Buffalo City Hall translated well to the time period

“Initially, our plan was to film this particular scene in Rome, but when we found this location, we said we can do it here,” he said.

Cabrini should be ready for viewing in the fall of 2022.

http://www.filmbuffaloniagara.com/latest-news/production-begins-on-alejandro-monteverdes-the-untitled-cabrini-film/