LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – A California resident who grew up in Lewiston donated 250 meals to healthcare workers at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital this week.

Rosemary Miklitsch, who still has family she visits in Lewiston, saw a post about Brickyard Pub & BBQ providing meals to the hospital and decided to match it.

Miklitsch’s grandfather, Dr. George Berry, was a doctor at MSM and her parents received care there.