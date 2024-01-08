TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — When a tenant contacted our Call 4 Action line saying she had been attacked inside a senior living complex, we took a look into the situation immediately.

Tenants of Westchester Park Apartments are questioning whether they even want to live there because of quality of life issues and alleged illegal activity on site.

Westchester Park Apartments is located on Ralston Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda.

It’s a complex for seniors and people with disabilities. One tenant tells us she was attacked twice by another tenant at the complex and that there have been issues with drugs and weapons on site.

“They have not moved me, they are not taking care of the safety,” said Shannon Marinelli, a tenant. “In every lease in New York State it states that a tenant is supposed to have a safe and enjoyable environment, and I’m not safe, and I’m not enjoying myself.”

A $35 million renovation is planned for the building, but some residents say the renovation will be too inconvenient for them and they are thinking about living elsewhere.

“They aren’t taking care of the safety of the tenants but they want to turn around and put $35 million into this building and harbor people with knives, guns, drugs and people attacking people, and it’s not fair or right,” Marinelli said.

MJ Peterson is the owner of the property. Call 4 Action contacted the company to find out what they’re doing in response to the issues.

A vice president for MJ Peterson, Mark Erick, acknowledges there have been a number of problems here between tenants and that the company is pursuing evictions against a some enants in hopes of resolving some of the issues.

