WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Residents at a West Seneca apartment building have been without running hot water for 10 days. They called News 4’s Call For Action line demanding repairs be made to their water system.

Ten days is a long time to have no running hot water. That has made things very difficult for seniors in Oakridge Estates. It’s a situation Call 4 Action looked into immediately.

For the past 10 days, residents of Oakridge Estates in West Seneca say their tap water has been ice cold, with no running hot water.

“Everyone’s been getting madder, everyday you know,” said Sharron Boothe, who lives here and says its been especially challenging having no hot water last week for Thanksgiving and with the temperature dropping. Residents in three apartments in this building haven’t been able to do many basic things like cleaning.

“I was brought up to be a very clean person you take a bath everyday you don’t go without a bath and then going 10 days without one was making me hysterical,” Boothe said.

Sharron adds that she’s made numerous calls to maintenance and hasn’t gotten a call back.

Oakridge Estates is owned by Birgo Realty, which is based in Pittsburgh. This isn’t the first time Call 4 Action has gotten complaints about local properties owned by Birgo.

This past spring, tenants of Newell Heights in the Town of Tonawanda were disgusted when sewage began to build up in their basement and it wasn’t being cleaned up. Our calls resulted in town code enforcement visiting the property and maintenance cleaning up the mess.

Here at Oakridge Estates — Birgo assures us repairs will be made to restore hot water by the end of the day Wednesday.

“This should’ve been taken care of right away,” Boothe said.

Birgo Realty still hasn’t said why its taken so long to make the repairs.

If you have a Call 4 Action complaint, you can call our hotline at 716-879-4900.