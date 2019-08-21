Amherst man says melting mulch could have seriously injured him

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– An Amherst homeowner is lucky to be alive and is warning other do-it-yourselfers about his experience hauling garden mulch.

Mulch can ignite on its own and he showed News 4 how close it came to destroying his truck and causing serious injury.

When landscaping mulch and other plant material, such as grass clippings and straw decompose, that causes a chemical reaction which can get awfully hot.

Mark Rivard of Amherst found that out the hard way and he will tell you that lesson came close to causing grievous damage to him and his family.