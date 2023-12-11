BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Call 4 Action is hearing from numerous customers of a local flooring company that’s now going out of business.

Many customers we’ve spoken to thought they were improving their home, then had to deal with a mess in the cleanup process. Now, they’re trying to get their money back.

Customers are describing their bad experiences with Buffalo’s Best Flooring. Some people have been dealing with this company for months if not years, trying to get refunds. They want the public to know about Buffalo’s Best Flooring so people are better informed.

“They started demoing our floor and then they started not showing up, excuses, lies, it got to the point where we were like, this is ridiculous,” said Kyle Mease, who hired Buffalo’s Best Flooring over the summer and was quoted $20,000 for tear out, installation and materials.

But, instead of a brand new floor, Kyle says there were months of delay and that he’s still owed $12,000.

“We would love our money back, but we know that’s probably not going to happen with the amount that they owe everyone,” Mease said.

Contracts from Buffalo’s Best Flooring promise consumers that they’ll, “Perform services in a professional and workmanlike manner in accordance with best industry standards,” but consumers we’ve heard from say that didn’t happen.

Other customers are relieved they’ve been refunded.

“I was able to get my money back through my credit card, I was lucky enough that I used a credit card,” said Melanie Morse, who also hired the company.

For Angela Klentos, it took a year for her to get the wood that she ordered for her floor — then she cancelled and demanded her money back. The two sides haven’t agreed on a repayment plan.

“Oh, we can’t come over and talk about this because my son got something put in his ear she had to go to the hospital or she wasn’t feeling well, and then it was someone got Covid so it was just a line of excuses,” Klentos said.

A Google street map shows Buffalo’s Best Flooring was located on Main Street in Clarence and then on Transit Road in East Amherst. But, the company, was sued earlier this year for failing to pay rent. The company and their owners Sean and Alexis Petko were evicted from the location.

Initially, Sean Petko indicated he would speak directly to News 4, but never did and instead his attorney contacted us.

Robert Gleichenhaus, an attorney for Buffalo’s Best Flooring, defends the company — saying it has been the victim of a predatory lending situation, resulting in the company’s tailspin. Gleichenhaus also claims that someone has illegally taken over the company’s website and that Buffalo’s Best Flooring is not taking on new customers — only completing projects that people still want completed and delivering on refunds.

Customers we heard from want more.

“But what I want is, like Kyle mentioned, justice. This to me is criminal behavior,” said Daniel Gallegos, another customer of Buffalo’s Best Flooring.

How to get help

The Erie County Department of Public Advocacy, Division of Consumer Protection is aware of several complaints about Buffalo’s Best Flooring and is working with victims. Anyone who believes they are a victim is asked to contact the Erie County Department of Public Advocacy’s Division of Consumer Protection by sending an email to consumerprotection@erie.gov or by calling 716-858-6169.

You can also contact Call 4 Action. Gleichenhaus has provided us a list of consumers who hired Buffalo’s Best Flooring and he provides an update on where their situation stands. Feel free to call our Call 4 Action number to see if you’re on the list: (716) 879-4900.