BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For weeks, residents living in an apartment building on Buffalo’s East Side have been dealing with unsafe living conditions.

They’re now calling for action to get repairs made.

One of the biggest problems in this apartment building has been the lack of heat, especially with these cold temperatures. News 4 has contacted the owner of the property who says he will fix the issue.

This apartment building is in the 1400 block of Broadway, just a few blocks away from Bailey Avenue. For weeks, tenants there have been complaining about heating, rodents and electrical issues.

One resident there tells us she suffered a concussion when a light fixture fell on her this week.

Our calls to the owner of the property have resulted in him visiting the property and getting a technician to temporarily fix the heating the system.

But, the heat keeps going out. Residents here say they don’t want to live like this.

“I moved in in the summer so I did not know about the no heat problem that I’m currently experiencing I didn’t know that National fuel, excuse me, National Fuel would be coming in to turn off my gas because it was illegally hooked up,” Tashia Smith said.

The owner of the property, who would only give us his first name of Noor, was not happy when we called.

Since we started taking a look into the conditions, we’ve learned the city’s Department of Permit and Inspection Services has issued about a dozen violations to the property owner for issues such as heating, plumbing and the lack of smoke alarms.

“The city instructed me yesterday when they called me that they are taking him to court so he’ll be in court later this week or next week with the City of Buffalo about this building,” Smith said.

So, this matter will be handled in Buffalo Housing Court, hopefully to bring some relief for people there. If you have a Call 4 Action complaint, you can call our hotline at 716-879-4900.