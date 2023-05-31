BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the warm temperatures this week, many people are looking for ways to cool off. However, one local woman found herself with next to no options over Memorial Day weekend when her air conditioning failed to work.

That was an issue News 4 found here at the Mill At Crossroads, which is a large apartment complex on Buffalo’s East Side.

Annie Haney, a tenant at the building, reached out to News 4 looking for help because she had no air conditioning and we started making calls immediately.

Haney, who lives alone, says that conditions inside her apartment got to about the 85-degree mark and in the high 80s at times because she had no air conditioning over the Memorial Day weekend and no air conditioning earlier this week, making things very uncomfortable.

“And, it was hard to breathe and it just felt like I was just sticky and uncomfortable like stuff was crawling on me I don’t know it was just was hot,” Haney said.

News 4 started making calls on this and reached out to Regan Management, the company that operates this building. They tell us that there was a mechanical issue with the air conditioning and that impacted at least one unit here. Other residents tell us they’ve had issues as well with their A/C. However, a vendor was able to get on scene earlier this week and on Wednesday to fix the issue.

Haney tells us that there are other issues with her apartment complex and says there are reports of asbestos being found, as well as mold.

Regan Management says they’ve owned this property for the last two years and are trying to bring it back. They added that the last time the City of Buffalo inspections services looked over that building was not too long ago, and that they passed that inspection.