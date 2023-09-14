NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — For years a Niagara Falls woman has lived next to a zombie home and is tired of the deplorable conditions there.

Zombie properties have been a big problem in Niagara Falls.

Evelyn Kresman called News 4 to complain about a home on Cleveland Avenue that’s been vacant for about 10 years. Easily you can see the porch needs to be fixed — shingles on the roof need repair and it’s the shingles and nails from the roof that are a big problem — when the wind picks up, nails and shingles fly off onto her driveway.

Kresman has lived on Cleveland Avenue for years — she says about 10 years ago there was a fire next door and the home was never fixed up or demolished. She says she’s tired of looking at the home this way and wants something done about it.

“I need structural change, so that the house stops shedding onto my property and onto me, fix the roof, now he fixed the porch roof, shingles and coming from the very top,” Kresman said. “Ten and a half years is a long time, I haven’t been able to use my property the way I want to, but boy those tax bills keep coming in, they want their money for that, this city is horrible.”

There is a building permit on a window here — the owner of the home tells News 4 he just bought the home in April and is in the process of fixing it up. He says he’ll be able to cut down a tree on the property and make roof repairs in the next couple of months.

According to public data from Niagara County, the home sold for $1 in 2021 and sold for $3.7 million in 2012.

Niagara County Legislator Jeffrey Elder and a spokesperson for Niagara Falls Mayor Rob Restaino say they’re aware of this situation. They tell us they’re going to monitor this issue.

The city sent code enforcement officers to the home Thursday to reinspect the house.

Kresman hopes there will be real change this time around.

“I just can’t take anymore, I can’t take anymore stories and lies and being talked condescendingly to like I’m stupid and I can’t figure out that I’m being lied to and I’m being fluffed off,” Kresman said.