CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – When a home remodeling and construction company stopped working on a project at a local family’s home, they made a call to Call 4 Action.

They want to make sure others are not taken advantage of as well.

When Kenneth Fox of Clarence looked to remodel his front and back deck, he hired John Fuller with Precision Remodeling and Construction out of Rochester.

According to an invoice, Fox put down $5,000 on a $10,000 project and showed us pictures of some of the work Precision did.

“He put down what he put down, left the rest, I called him back and he said I’ll be here Friday, well, Friday came and went and didn’t show up,” Fox said.

After six weeks went by, the local homeowner’s association said the front deck needed to be completed. So the Foxs bought materials and did it themselves.

“I’ve called him at least twice a day, every day for up until my birthday which was the 17th of May,” Fox said.

News 4 has made numerous attempts to try to get in contact with Fuller of Precision Remodeling, but they have not been successful. News 4 did manage to have a brief conversation with Fuller and he told us he was going to have his office give Kenneth a call that never ended up happening. He then said he was in a bad cell area, couldn’t hear us, and hung up.

“From the experience I had with him I believe it,” Fox said.

We also found that Precision Remodeling lists an incorrect phone number on their Facebook page.

Precision has a D+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, which recommends that consumers pay with a credit card on home construction projects, if they can, in order to dispute charges if something goes wrong.

“You want to see if you can split payments at the beginning middle and end of a job or beginning and end of a job,” said Katarina Schmieder, a spokesperson for the BBB.

Fox signed an agreement with Precision which says in part that Precision can stop working at any point and time for any reason. Fox says that was a mistake and he should have caught this. Fox, who’s an Army vet, says he will file a small claim against Precision Remodeling in order to get his money back.

“I would like to see him never be able to do this again to anyone, I don’t care if they’re elderly or if they’re a teenager or be respectful of the people you contract with do what you say you’re going to do,” Fox said.