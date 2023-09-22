WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Call 4 Action is getting results for a local woman who had a horrible experience with a nationally-known medical spa.

This is a story News 4 has been staying on top of for months.

Last month, we told you about Deborah Kilbourn, who was charged thousands of dollars for a procedure that was never performed. After our first report, several women contacted us with other problems with this medical spa.

That med-spa is Ideal Image, which says it is the nation’s leading medical spa. The company has locations across the country including one on Transit Road in Amherst.

Earlier this year, Kilbourn went to Ideal Image for a laser hair removal procedure. Kilbourn says medical professionals there determined she was untreatable, but Ideal Image still charged her $4,000 for the procedure, even though it was never done. For months, Deborah has been trying to get her money back and reached out to Call 4 Action.

“There were just so many things that they said to me that were absolutely ridiculous, just in attempting to get my money back. I didn’t want to do anything they were telling me to do because it just felt like they stole the money in the first place,” Kilbourn said.

Deborah has detailed every twist and turn in this situation.

Ideal Image went so far as to send an agreement to Deborah requesting that she not share her story to the media in order to get her money back. A spokesperson for Ideal Image then said that agreement was sent in error. Deborah says Ideal Image is a misleading company.

After months of looking into the situation, we’re happy to report Deborah has finally gotten her $4,000 back.

“You did help out a lot obviously,” Kilbourn said, “I would not not want anyone to deal them I want everyone to know about how this is a big ripoff. I do appreciate your help with this very much I really, really do you helped considerably.”

But, she’s still waiting on a couple hundred dollars in interest.

If you have a Call 4 Action complaint, you can call our hotline at 716-879-4900.