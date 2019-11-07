Call 4 Action retrieves nearly $700,000 for Western NY consumers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Consumer group Call 4 Action announced Wednesday its local volunteers have retrieved more than $647,000 on behalf of consumers in the year from October, 2018 to October, 2019.

The group held its annual luncheon at The Foundry on Elmwood Avenue, where it was also announced the 24 troubleshooters fielded more than 4,000 phone calls and online complaints, during that same period.

Call 4 Action has its office at Buffalo television station WIVB-TV, and is the local affiliate for the national consumer group Call For Action which is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Each of the volunteers spends about three hours a week at the Call 4 Action office, and City Director Maria Visco says, if the going gets tough coming up with a resolution, there is usually someone with the expertise to get the job done.

“Because a lot of people have certain areas that they are very good in, and have had backgrounds in it. So they often will take the case that has to do with their particular subject.”

Even though many of the volunteers are retirees, Call 4 Action has felt one of the downsides of a tight job market–losing volunteers to jobs that pay.

But Visco points out, if you are looking for a job, Call 4 Action can be a positive addition to your resume.

“For those that are looking to get a job and don’t have enough background, or are not sure, and even if you are not sure what you want to do, it is a great way because you are exposed to so many different facets of life.”

Visco said the $647,000 retrieved in the last year is in addition to millions of dollars Call4 Action has recovered over the last 4 decades.

If you are interested in volunteering for Call 4 Action, or need help with a consumer problem or question, call 879-4900, or visit www.wivb.com, go to “News” and click on the Call 4 Action tab.