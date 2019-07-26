Call 4 Action Update: Who’s stepping to pay for truck damage caused by a city worker

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– It is not just Buffalo, any government agency that damages your property in the course of doing their duty generally gets a pass, unless you can show recklessness, neglect, or illegal activity.

But on occasion, the government can also decide to make things right.

Chuck and Sue Eckle’s Chevy pickup has been out of action since a city pothole crew slammed into their truck as it was legally parked in front of their house.

The driver admitted fault and told them no problem but city attorneys rejected their claim, saying they could not show the truck driver was reckless.

Their Common Council representative, Richard Fontana resolved to make things right and this week, the Council voted to overrule legal counsel and cover the damages amounting to more than $2,500.

Fontana tells News 4, the Eckley’s should be getting their check from the city in a few weeks, and Chuck plans to get his truck to the shop immediately.

The Eckleys were in a tough spot because their car insurance policy had a $1,000 deductible, which they could not afford.

