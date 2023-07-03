BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When a Buffalo woman noticed that water was coming from her ceiling yet again, she called the Call 4 Action hotline to try and get the problem fixed.

Water was coming from Marshay Hampton’s upstairs bathroom and was leaking down into her kitchen. Her kitchen was full of water over the weekend.

Hampton lives in the Kenfield homes on Buffalo’s East Side. She had to use clothes and mops to soak up the water as best she could. She also had to remove everything from her cupboards and keep an eye on the situation.

“Really it just like makes me feel like I’m being treated wrong, I don’t deserve none of this they need to really do something about it or just move me, you know, just move me that’s how I feel,” Hampton said. “When I say I need help it’s like I want to report these people, I wanted to really sue these people it was just different thoughts and my thing is what can I do to get the help so I can get out of here and move into a home for me and both of my children.”

Call 4 Action looked into this right away. The executive director for the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority, Gillian Brown, says a plumber was there over the weekend. A plumber was able to stop the leak for now.

The BMHA tells us a supervisor was on the scene earlier Monday afternoon and told Hampton that more repairs need to be made. This repair work won’t be done until Wednesday.

Hampton wanted to have a Fourth of July get-together at her home, but had to cancel because of this situation.

