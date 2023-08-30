CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — From complaints of yellow running water to no handicap-accessible doors — residents of a senior living complex in Cheektowaga are demanding better living conditions.

And, they’re calling for action.

Some residents in this complex say they’ve been living a nightmare and have been dealing with numerous safety concerns. Their frustrations have reached a tipping point.

Delores Jackson is one of many residents who are tired over certain living conditions at Angela’s House — a six-floor senior living complex in Cheektowaga that’s been redeveloped. Delores has complained to management about yellow water coming from her shower.

“It’s afterwards that I see it, it seems like it’s a dust I almost thought it was mold, but I didn’t want to diagnose anything for myself, but I know it was affecting my skin whatever it is,” Jackson said.

And it’s not just that — earlier this month, her unit was broken in to.

She says her laptop and household items were taken. Delores submitted a claim sent us pictures of damage to her door and how she’s securing her door now, with a cane and a wooden rod.

News 4 heard from many residents here who still wonder why handicap accessible doors have not been installed at the entrance, despite many tenants here being wheelchair bound. After a multi-million dollar renovation Angela’s House opened in April — and people who live here still have problems getting inside.

“If nobody’s outside I can’t get in and out,” one tenant said.

Angela’s House is owned by Delta Development Corporation. The company assures us automatic doors at the entrance have been ordered. And, despite the yellow water, Delta Development says the building water is safe, but there’s been no talk of doing an inspection.

“We all moved in with the assumption that it was ready for us to be here,” said Felicia Williams, another tenant.

Angela’s House was redeveloped using state and federal funding. In response to our questions, the owners of the property tell us they plan to meet with residents about their concerns.