CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — When a Cheektowaga family was having problems with a local contractor on a fence job, they knew who to call.

They contacted Call 4 Action, which is getting results for this family.

There is a big, new development for the Ruiz family of Cheektowaga. Earlier this year, Tom and Caroline Ruiz decided they were going to build new fence, because their old one was falling apart.

So, they hired Lake Effect Services, LLC (which might go under the name of Concrete Experts) and paid them over $9,000 for the job. Things started to pick up and the old fence was taken down and that’s when the work stopped.

Getting up a new fence was crucial, because Tom and Caroline live adjacent to JFK High School and Middle School and they want their privacy. So, after weeks of delays, Tom Ruiz took off of work, and they built a new fence on their own.

“When he was cutting it short, we got in touch with you guys because we didn’t know what to do everyone was kind of gaffing us off and ever since you guys got involved he started coming back to us saying oh I’ll give you guys partial,” Tom Ruiz said, “He’s a smooth talker, he’s going to do everything he can to get around it he kept back peddling and oh, I’m going to pay you this week, I have this everything under the sun the guy has always had a problem there’s always one excuse after another.”

Because of the no-show, the Ruiz family demanded a refund. James Vaccaro, a representative of Lake Effect Services claims he couldn’t get enough contractors to build the new fence because of ongoing construction of the Bills stadium and because he was dealing with health issues.

But last week, both Tom and Lake Effect Services say that Tom was refunded $7,000 for the work Lake Effect didn’t do, in putting up this fence.