ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A diehard Bills fan living in Arizona thought he won an amazing prize through the team’s ‘Predict the Bills’ game — until he found out he couldn’t win.

The game can be found on the Bills app where fans can predict outcomes of the game including player stats. Keith Davis won the prize — two tickets to the Bills home opener in a couple weeks — but it was all for naught. The strange thing is, Davis has won Predict the Bills, twice.

“Oh, absolutely I’m a Bills nut,” Keith Davis said.

Davis is from North Tonawanda and currently lives in Arizona. Two weeks ago, for the Bills preseason game against the Steelers, he played Predict the Bills.

“I won by like over 5,000 points,” he said.

Keith sent us a screenshot of him winning two tickets to the Bills home opener against Las Vegas. The game is at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

“My kids, my wife they’re all like I want to go, I want to go, we were just ecstatic,” Davis said.

But then he got an email from the Bills saying he could not win — because according to contest rules, he’s not a New York state resident.

“I never knew that personally,” he said.

The news came as very disappointing and strange to Davis. That’s because two years ago, Davis says he won Predict the Bills twice. One time he won an autographed Dion Dawkins helmet which was mailed to his address in Illinois, where he was living at the time. The return address says Pegula Sports and Entertainment in Buffalo. Plus, Davis sent us an email from the Bills acknowledging he lived in Illinois.

The Bills have not told us about any rule changes, so it appears Davis’s prizes were sent in error.

“They had to have known my mailing address, they ask you, ‘Where do you want your winnings mailed?'” Davis said.

After Call 4 Action started looking into the matter, a spokesperson for the Bills acknowledged the issue. Keith tells us he’s heard from the Bills and that they legally can’t send him the tickets, but they will send him Bills merchandise as a consolation prize.

“They wouldn’t talk to me until I called you. I spoke to you and you were on it like instantly,” Davis said.

Clearly for Davis, the tickets would’ve been much better. News 4 tried the app and found that the Predict the Bills rules are located way down at the bottom of the app — and then up comes 10 pages worth of rules.