BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – There is a nice ending on a Call 4 Action story News 4 told you about earlier this month, about a die-hard Bills fan living in Arizona who thought he had won an amazing prize.

Keith Davis thought he won two tickets to the Bills’ home opener — but the team said he could not win the tickets.

The Bills are trying to smooth things over with this one fan, after realizing the team couldn’t actually award him the tickets because he lives out-of-state. Davis, a North Tonawanda native is still pretty upset about what happened.

“How is me being a fan, a diehard fan for 40 years living in Arizona, how is that a penalty, how is that not rewarded?” Davis said.

Davis is still fired up about the ticket snafu he had with the Bills last month. During the Bills preseason game against the Steelers, Keith played Predict the Bills on the Bills app and won two tickets to the home opener … or so he thought.

The Bills then sent him an email saying he could not win because according to contest rules, you have to live in New York State.

The decision by the team was surprising because Keith, while living out-of-state and unaware of the rules, had won Predict the Bills twice two seasons ago, winning a signed Dion Dawkins helmet. News 4 took a look into Keith’s situation and a spokesperson for the Bills acknowledged this issue.

Keith says the Bills legally can’t send him tickets to Sunday’s game, so instead, the team sent him a bunch of gear — from Bills shirts and bottles and other merchandise.

“I want to thank you because I felt like the Bills didn’t take me serious about how much them tickets would’ve meant to me,” Davis said.

Keith had plans on bringing his family to Highmark Stadium and is still upset about the whole situation. If you have a Call 4 Action complaint, you can call our hotline at 716-879-4900.