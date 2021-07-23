Home Décor Outlets closes, City of Good Neighbors springs into action

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both Home Décor Outlets, in Cheektowaga and Niagara Falls, are closed. They say it is just temporary, but it does not look that way.

Customer Hilda Brown Called 4 Action and our viewers showed once again, Buffalo is truly the City of Good Neighbors.

In our first meeting with Hilda Brown, she had just moved from a safe house and her family had bought furniture from the Home Décor Outlet to help her get a fresh start. Then Home Décor closed.

“I was really excited. I am not excited anymore because I don’t have my furniture,” Brown said at the time.

Hilda’s family spent $2,600 for a bedroom suite and a living room set, but all the Buffalo grandmother had to show for it was a mattress and box spring, which a relative picked up at the Home Décor in Cheektowaga.

The doors are locked, but the signs say they are looking to hire salespeople and delivery drivers.. which is what the store is told the Better Business Bureau two weeks ago.

This week, the Better Business Bureau of Atlanta called the company again.

“Seeking their voluntary cooperation in eliminating the pattern of complaints. Home Décor Outlets has been responsive to BBB, and pledged to uphold the BBB’s standards for trust,” Simone Williams, BBB of Atlanta told News 4.

Shortly after our story aired, Hilda’s family stepped up again.

“My daughter went and bought me a living room set. She did not want her mother to be with no furniture. God is good, all the time,” Brown said.

Hazel Greer, Hida’s sister, added, “And she said I can’t stand to see my mom without her furniture another day. She said auntie I am going to buy her some, and she said would you pitch in and help me, and she said I am going to call my brother and ask him if he could assist.”

Then a generous viewer from Amherst pitched in to help Hilda get back on her feet — a check for $1,000.

The owner of Xtreme Discount Mattress, George Costello, also wanted to help, so he replaced Hilda’s mattress and box spring, she did not have a bed frame, with an adjustable bed.

“We sell mattresses for less, a lot less,” Costello said.

If you did not get what you paid for from Home Décor, you can file a complaint with the New York Attorney General at 853-8404 or click here.