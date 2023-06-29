CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local business is warning people about a concerning and growing type of fraud called – check washing.

That’s when scammers take your banking information or a check, forge it to themselves and take off with the money.

As the owner of The Ideal You Weight Loss Center, Donna Herberger keeps a close eye on her business expenses. After dropping about a dozen checks in the mail several weeks ago, one of those checks has given her headaches since.

“So I logged onto the bank’s website to look at the image of the check and I almost fell over, it wasn’t for $200 it was for $2,400 to a completely different person who I don’t know,” Herberger said.

Not only was the dollar amount way out of line, there were a few other things about the check Herberger thought were strange. The writing on the forged check is printed, while Herberger says she writes in cursive.

She contacted her bank who told her this:

“The check had been washed,” she said. “Somebody intercepted, somehow, got their hands on this envelope.”

Check Washing is when crooks steal your banking information online, then make a fake check to themselves using computer software. Or, they could break into a mailbox and use a device that can peer through an envelope and take a picture of your check.

“Identity theft used to be a big component of our White Collar crime here, we’re seeing those go down, but we’re seeing check washing skyrocketing, so it’s a recent phenomenon over the course of the past six months to a year,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Prosecutors say that criminals are adjusting away from identity theft with credit cards and debit cards, because of advances in technology. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says it’s seeing dozens of check washing cases and that its Special Investigations Unit handles these cases, which are tough to prove.

“These thieves are stealing that mail, they’re literally walking up your driveway or walking up your sidewalk and taking that mail that they see, taking that mail out of your mailbox, they are robbing people, they are robbing mailmen not of the mail in their bag but their keys,” Flynn said.

To protect yourself — the Better Business Bureau recommends you don’t leave outgoing mail in your mailbox, don’t drop checks in mailboxes take them inside the post office, pay bills online and use a gel pen when writing checks.

That $200 check Herberger wrote was made out to Glenn Haley, for video editing services.

“You do feel violated, you feel like somebody’s taking away from you something that you’re owed and that’s just not right,” Haley said.

Both Glenn and Donna say they’ve been made whole and they both put this one down as a learning experience. Since reporting this incident, Herberger says she has purchased fraud protection through her bank.

“I’m never going to drive up and just drop it in a box again, I’m going to take my mail into the post office,” Herberger said.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office and the DA’s Office are investigating this case. Prosecutors say that people who are caught check washing could look at state and federal charges.