HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is hearing from more tenants about their problems with a realty company that owns apartment buildings in the Buffalo area.

Earlier this week, News 4 reported about tenants in a West Seneca apartment building who didn’t have hot water for 10 days. And now, we’re hearing similar complaints.

On Tuesday, News 4 reported on the frustrations of tenants at Oakridge Estates. They contacted Call 4 Action and then got their hot water restored Wednesday.

Then, residents at an apartment building in Hamburg, the Holiday Meadow Apartments, which has the same owner, contacted us saying they’re going through the same problem as well, no hot water.

Just a couple days ago we reported on the situation at Oakridge Estates in West Seneca. Tenants there told us they had been without hot water for over a week and got very little response from the owners of the company — Birgo Realty in Pittsburgh. Birgo also owns Holiday Meadow Apartments in the Village of Hamburg.

Kari Penrod saw our story and says she’s been without hot water for the past eight days — which has been very tough with the temperatures dropping and Thanksgiving last week.

“It’s just heart wrenching that a company as big as them that they’re just I don’t care attitude pretty much and this isn’t the first time I’ve dealt without hot water last year I went three weeks with out heat,” Penrod said.

Kari says she’s heard from maintenance and they’re saying the hot water should be restored here on Saturday or Monday, but Kari questions whether that’s really going to happen. That would mean being without hot water for 10 to 12 days.

Tenants at Oakridge Estates say they’re being refunded 10 dollars for every day they didn’t have hot water, but residents say that’s a drop in the bucket.

We’ll stay on top of this situation and bring you any new updates when we get it.

If you have a Call 4 Action complaint, you can call our hotline: 716-879-4900.