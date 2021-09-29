They bought tickets to a big comedy show, but can’t use them without vaccination

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In light of all the new COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, many Western New Yorkers are forced to get vaccinated or lose their money. A local couple discovered ticket insurance does not even help.

“Basically a waste to next time spend the extra money because it did not cover me to get my money back,” Brandy Wyant who’s refusing the COVID vaccine said.

Albion mom Brandy Wyant bought ticket insurance in case some catastrophe kept her and her boyfriend from attending a comedy show at KeyBank Center, but as far as she is concerned a change in the COVID-19 rules requiring vaccination is catastrophic.

“There was no stipulations as to being vaccinated or anything along those lines,” Wyant told News 4.

With 4-year-old Morris in tow, Brandy told us, there was no vaccination requirement when she bought the tickets to the “Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival” and when the rules changed, Ticketmaster rejected her request for a refund, saying the Event Organizer, KeyBank Center, is not authorizing them.

She and her boyfriend are refusing a COVID-19 vaccination.

“We both actually worked through the whole pandemic. We have been on the front lines in order to work and we spent our hard-earned money for these tickets, and now they want to change things and they are not allowing us to give us our money back,” Wyant added.

She also found out what the ticket insurance actually does cover — car accidents, medical emergencies, situations where you can’t attend the concert.

Melanie McGovern of the Better Business Bureau told us event insurance, such as for tickets or travel, usually covers a lot less than it covers and you can always put your tickets up for sale, carefully.

“A lot of cases, the insurance companies were saying a global pandemic does not count. But again, if you buy insurance for anything you want to see what does it cover, what does it not cover,” McGovern said.

“Once you send that ticket, it is gone. So you want to make sure you have that money in hand, either through a payment app or physically before you transfer that ticket. Because there is a good chance that if you are selling it to somebody who is trying to scam you they are not going to give it back to you.”

Brandy told us the ticket insurance cost $17, and the insurer’s policy would allow her to get her premium back, as long as it is before the concert and she did not file a claim for a refund.

Unfortunately, Brandy did file a claim.