Cam Newton, Josh Allen comparisons

A strong arm, athletic and tall. Physically there are a lot of similarities between Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. There are a lot of people who like to make the comparisons but what does Josh think about it.



“He’s a big, mobile, strong arm quarterback who the ball where he wants to put the ball. I’m not mad at the comparisons at all. He’s been play this game at a high level for a long time.”



Sean McDermott knows Cam Newton really well. McDermott’s defenses faced the Panthers QB on a daily basis when he was an assistant in Carolina. The Bills Head Coach shared some thoughts on the comparisons.



“I learned a lot having to go against him in practice every day. One of the best players to ever play the game. Josh is just at the start of his career. He’s a young quarterback that’s continuing to grow, learn, and develop.”



The joint practices provide fresh competition but Josh Allen also uses it as an opportunity to share some thoughts and ideas with players like Carolina all-pro linebacker Luke Kuechly.

People revere him as one of the guys they’ve been around football wise and I can attest to that. I spent some time with Luke in the past just to hear him talk about football and I had a chance to talk to him about a certain play after practice today. The insight and knowledge he has is pretty awesome. At the end of the day we don’t have each other on the schedule so we’re out here trying to make each other better.”



A couple of injury updates… Center Mitch Morse was limited and was wearing a red jersey. He’s still in concussion protocol but that’s a step in the right direction.



Micah Hyde was full go after being limited for several days.