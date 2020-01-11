Lawyers for Cameron Collins ask for no prison time

(WIVB)–Attorneys for Cameron Collins, the son of former congressman Chris Collins, are asking for no time in prison in his insider trading case.



Court documents show Cameron Collins’ lawyers are asking for a sentence of probation, a fine, and community service.



The federal probation office says Collins should receive six months in jail.

That’s about half of what they’re recommending for his dad. Both men were convicted in an insider trading case.



Cameron Collins’ attorneys say he will be sentenced on January 23rd.

Chris collins will learn his fate on January 17.