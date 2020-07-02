Camp Good Days hosts drive-through parade for junior campers

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Due to COVID-19, Camp Good Days has had to make adjustments to its annual weeklong camp for young kids dealing with cancer.

The organization rose to the challenge by changing from a traditional day camp to a virtual platform for kids four to seven years old.

“With very little preparation time, the Western New York office pulled off an exciting experience, packed with games, gymnastics, yoga, baking, arts and crafts and more,” a Thursday press release from Lisa Booz, WNY Regional Director for Camp Good Days & Special Times said.

A total of 56 kids participated with the help of 12 volunteers.

For the past 33 years, the camp has celebrated the end of each Jr. Good Days Camp with an awards ceremony and sing-a-long.

To make the tradition work while following social distancing, the kids of Camp Good Days were invited to a drive-through parade.

Learn more about Camp Good Days here.