Canadian official says 75 percent vaccination rate needed to reopen border

(WIVB)–We're learning new details about what it would take for the Canadian government to agree to reopen the border.



Public Safety Minister Bill Blair told the CBC, 75-percent of Canadians would need to be fully vaccinated.

Right now, it’s at just 20-percent.



Blair noted with the arriving Moderna vaccines from the U.S. they are rapidly reaching their goal.



Congressman and Canada-United States Interparliamentary Group Co-Chair Brian Higgins whose been championing the reopening of the border released the following statement: