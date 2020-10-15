Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: Until U.S. controls COVID, border will remain closed

Minister of Health Patty Hajdu looks on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday March 11, 2020. Canada is announcing $1 billion ($730 million) in funding to help health-care workers cope with the increasing number of new cases of coronavirus and to help Canadian workers who are forced to isolate themselves. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO, C.A. (WIVB)-Canadian leaders say it will be a while before non-essential travel resumes across the border.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the Global News in Toronto the United States is not in a place, where Canada feels comfortable reopening the border.

“As I’ve said from the beginning, we will continue to make sure Canadian safety is top of mind when we move forward. We see the cases in the U.S. and elsewhere around the world and we need to continue to keep these border controls in place.”

The border has been closed since March. As of right now, it’s scheduled to reopen next week.