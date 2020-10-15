TORONTO, C.A. (WIVB)-Canadian leaders say it will be a while before non-essential travel resumes across the border.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the Global News in Toronto the United States is not in a place, where Canada feels comfortable reopening the border.
“As I’ve said from the beginning, we will continue to make sure Canadian safety is top of mind when we move forward. We see the cases in the U.S. and elsewhere around the world and we need to continue to keep these border controls in place.”
The border has been closed since March. As of right now, it’s scheduled to reopen next week.
- Facebook limiting story on Hunter Biden while fact-checking
- Juneteenth becomes an official holiday in New York State
- University at Buffalo kicks off Distinguished Speaker Series
- Walmart delivering COVID testing kits via drone
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: Until U.S. controls COVID, border will remain closed