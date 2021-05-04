Canadian prime minister says a vaccine card could be the key to border crossing

(WIVB) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a vaccination card could be your ticket to getting across the border.

The Canadian leader spoke to reporters Tuesday about allowing international travel again.

He says now is not the time for travel, claiming his country is in a third wave of the pandemic.

Trudeau says he is planning for the future, and that could mean showing proof of vaccination.



“It would make sense for us to align with partners around the world on some sort of proof of vaccination, or vaccine certification,” Trudeau said. “We are now working with allies, particulary in europe, on that. Ultimately it is up to every country to determine what requirements they expect from oncoming travelers. We are looking very closely at it, hoping to align with allied countries. But I can’t speak for the United States and the choices they might make on who to welcome into their country.”

Right now, the United States is far outpacing Canada in the vaccine roll-out.