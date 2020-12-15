Canadian woman accused of mailing ricin to Trump, Valley officials indicted

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A Canadian woman, who was arrested on charges of mailing poison ricin to the White House and Valley officials, has been indicted.

Pescale Ferrier (Source: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office)

53-year-old Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, aka Jane Ferrier, is currently in custody in Washington, D.C., on separate, but similar charges.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra was one of the Valley officials that received a letter with a suspicious white powdery substance.

A federal grand jury in Brownsville charged Ferrier with eight counts each of prohibitions with respect to biological weapons and making threats via interstate commerce.

If convicted, Ferrier faces up to life for the biological weapons charges, while threats via interstate commerce carries a potential five-year sentence.

Both convictions carry a maximum $250,000 possible fine.

She is expected to make her initial appearance in Brownsville at a future date, according to a news release.