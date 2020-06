BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Canalside held its first installment of the “Creators on the Boardwalk” series on Sunday.

Local vendors and farmers will showcase their work along the boardwalk on the last Sunday of July, August, and September.

The event features dozens of vendors as well as food trucks and live performances.

Officials say the event took months of planning because of safety guidelines, but they’re happy with the turnout.