Canceled St. Bonaventure University Alumni Weekend rescheduled for 2021

(WIVB) – St. Bonaventure University’s annual Alumni Reunion Weekend has been rescheduled for next year.

The weekend had originally been scheduled for June 5 to 7, but had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

Each annual reunion honors classes celebrating milestone graduation anniversaries in five-year increments, a press release from the university said Thursday. In 2021, the university will host two Alumni Weekend events- in May and June.

The first Alumni Reunion Weekend of 2021 will be held May 21-23. It will celebrate graduates of the classes of 1970 & 1971, 1965 & 1966, 1960 and 1961, and 1955 & 1956.

A second Alumni Reunion Weekend will be held June 11-13, 2021, and will celebrate graduates of the classes of 1975 & 1976, 1980 & 1981, 1985 & 1986, 1990 & 1991, 1995 & 1996, 2000 & 2001, 2005 & 2006, 2010 & 2011, and 2015 & 2016.