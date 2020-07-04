Cancer patient diagnosed with COVID-19 reunites with family after 96 days

(WIVB) – A cancer patient who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and spent 96 days at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center was finally able to reunite with her family this week.

Melissa Fuller was released on Thursday after 96 days without seeing her parents, husband, or 11-year-old son outside of FaceTime.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center announced the good news in a Facebook post on Thursday, adding “96 days of nurses, social workers, physical therapists and so many more care team members hoping, praying, encouraging… 96 days of the unknown. 96 days. But it ended today. Not that anyone was counting…”