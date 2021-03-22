Candidate for Erie County Sheriff calls for Sheriff Tim Howard’s immediate removal

(WIVB ) – One of the men running for Erie County Sheriff is calling for Gov. Cuomo’s office to remove Sheriff Tim Howard from office- now.

In February, Myles Carter unveiled his campaign.

On Monday, he and his supporters held a press conference outside the Erie County Holding Center in downtown Buffalo.

Carter says he is outraged over the recent death on an inmate inside the facility.

“Every 6 months someone is dying in this building,” Carter said. “It is March. If we allow Sheriff Howard to stay in office- someone in this building statistically will die before his term is over.



Carter says justice and equality are two focal points on which he is basing his campaign for sheriff.