Canisius College employee tests positive for coronavirus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Canisius College employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the college confirmed in an email to students.

The case is the first confirmed case of the coronavirus reported to the college.

The individual was last on campus March 23 and is currently in isolation, recovering at home.

All members of the campus community are being asked to self-monitor their health daily.

Canisius College president John J. Hurley said last week that students and staff shouldn’t plan on returning to campus this semester.

There are now fewer than 20 students on campus.

Students will be able to retrieve their belongings from residence halls on a structured schedule from March 26 to May 9.