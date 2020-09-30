Canisius College graduate reunited with this long lost class ring — found miles away

Canisius College graduate, Jim McNicholas received a class ring from his wife Dorothy as a gift back in the 1960s.

They got married and moved to El Paso Texas, then moved back to Buffalo for a job at Canisius College and he lost the keepsake somewhere along the way, until now.

“I don’t know how I lost it, haha, it’s just one day I was looking for it and I couldn’t find it,” he said. “I looked all over. I thought I lost it on a golf course, I didn’t put it in the bag correctly, or something. But as it turns out, I lost it doing some yard work when we were living in El Paso Texas.”

A woman in El Paso says her family lived in their old home — and her parents found the ring and put it away for safekeeping

“The gardeners found the ring and they handed it over to my parents and so my parents brushed it off and cleaned it off,” said Vera Dianna Nunez, in El Paso.

Then she decided to do some research. She found Mr. McNicholas, gave him a call and mailed him the ring.

“I said that’s unbeliveable, that someone would find this thing, that long ago, keep it and, eventually return it,” said McNicholas.



