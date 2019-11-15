Canisius College student with Ewing’s Scarcoma, takes medical leave – still charged thousands in fees at college

Meet Brooke Rohloff, she’s an 18 years old college student and her whole life changed back in September when a tumor was found on her leg, and ate its way through her bone.

“You just never think that these things would happen. So, it’s been an absolute nightmare,” said Brooke. “I thought I had a sprained knee for probably about a week and I continued to go to college and everything. And as time went on it just got worse and worse.”

She had just started her sophomore year and she had no choice, but to leave school because of her diagnosis of Eing’s Sarcoma.

She claimed medical leave at Canisius College, but that decision ended up costing her and her family thousands of dollars.

“But for the Grace of God Go I. This is a Jesuit college, and I think to myself, you people have to have children, it’s only by the Grace of God that your child hasn’t developed a tumor that ate her bones away,” said Jennifer Rohloff, mother.

The college’s response to the story: ” We are aware of the concerns of the student’s family and have assured them that we will work with them and do whatever we can to help. We have told the family this matter will not be sent to a collections agency.”

Go Fund Me: https://www.gofundme.com/f/6qpsh-brookes-journey