Canisius College students, staff should not plan to return to campus on April 13, college president says

canisius_524591

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Canisius College students and staff should not plan to return to campus on April 13, the college’s president said in a Thursday press release.

“This is not ideal and many aspects of the remote learning experience do not lend themselves to close engagement among faculty and friends that we pride ourselves upon at Canisius, but the present circumstances require this of us,” president John J. Hurley said in the statement.

Hurley added that the college is working on providing a prorated credit to returning students and a prorated refund to graduating seniors for room and board.

Hurley cautions the campus community in his statement, adding that “the economic impact of this pandemic could be substantial for Canisius and we are not in a position to simply absorb every expense that our students, faculty and staff will sustain”.

“I am working with national and state educational organizations to advocate for colleges and universities to be included in any government financial assistance plan that is developed,” Hurley said. “I am asking for emergency grants to help students with personal costs – travel, food, and other expenses, assistance with technology, and other aid to help colleges and universities deal with the significant loss in revenue.”

The college will also provide details on how and when students can pick up belongings left in residence halls at a later time, Hurley added.

