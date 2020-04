BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–During the pandemic, people who perform, whether it’s in the arts or music, are thinking of new ways to express themselves.

A Canisius High School student is striking the right chord when making music while social distancing.

Senior Santino Panzica provided both the melody and harmony in a “solo” barbershop quartet performance posted on Twitter.

You may have seen our story last year on this young prodigy who is also a stellar student receiving a perfect score on his ACT.