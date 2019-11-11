Canned in the Queen City: Labatt Brew House putting out cans for the first time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the first time, Labatt Beer is being canned in Buffalo.

Labatt Brew House’s “Year 1: Imperial Mango Guava Sour” is the first beer off of a mobile canning line operation at the Perry Street brewery.

Canning started Monday morning.

“They rolled it in at 8 a.m. this morning,” Labatt Brew House brewmaster Ryan Brady said. “It’s our first shot at [canning] out of our little pilot brewery in Buffalo.”

Labatt Brew House opened a year ago on Friday. It’s Labatt’s first innovation brewery in the U.S.

“Over the course of our first year, we tried about 50 different beers,” Brady said. “The intent of this building was to get feedback from consumers and give them a product they’re looking for.”

One of the varieties was a mango guava sour, and was very well-reviewed by customers, Brady said.

“We were spitballing about what to do for our one-year anniversary, and we thought ‘let’s bring back that beer, but kick it up a notch’,” Brady said.

The original mango guava sour was about 5.5 percent ABV. Brady says the Year 1 brew is 8.3 percent ABV.

“It’s got more fruit, it’s a little more sour, has a little more body to it,” Brady said. “We really amped up the beer and we thought it would be cool to put it out as our first canned beer.”

The brew will be available at Labatt Brew House in single 16 oz. cans and four-packs starting on Friday for the Brew House and Draft Room’s one-year anniversary party. Four-can packs are $13.99.

It will be available at local Tops, Wegmans and Consumers, as well as some craft bottle shops starting Nov. 18.

“Once it goes out there in the can, more people have a chance to try it,” Brady said. “People can share it with their friends who aren’t necessarily local, which is cool.”

Brady said that more canning could be in the works for the future.

“We would certainly like to do this more going forward- a couple of times a year ideally,” Brady said. “We’ll see how this first batch sells and what the feedback is on it.”

The Labatt Brew House and Draft Room one year anniversary party is 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 15 at 79 Perry St.